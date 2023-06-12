Telangana: Bharat Bachao Movement raises voice against threat to secularism

Warangal: A one-day seminar organized by the Bharat Bachao Movement was held at the Warangal Press Club on Sunday. The seminar witnessed the participation of numerous activists, intellectuals, and scholars who addressed a large gathering in Warangal district.

The seminar served as a platform for activists, intellectuals, and scholars to voice their concerns about the divisive tactics employed by communal forces, the need to protect the Constitution, the monopolistic control of capitalists, and the challenges faced by minorities and backward classes. The call for unity and collective action resonated throughout the event as participants discussed strategies to counter these threats and safeguard the democratic values of the country.

During the event, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, the Managing Editor of The Siasat Daily, expressed his concerns about communal forces attempting to create divisions among the poor and rich Muslims in North India as part of a larger conspiracy. He emphasized the need to strengthen secularism for a better future of the country.

Khan also highlighted a conspiracy aimed at undermining the political power of South India, while emphasizing the significant role that West India plays in the country’s economy. He stressed the collective responsibility to protect and uphold the country’s Constitution, urging for a united fight against communal forces.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan pointed out that historically, powerful countries have weakened after succumbing to the violence perpetrated by fascist majorities. He also addressed the political and economic vulnerability of the majority of backward classes in India, who are being manipulated by communal-minded individuals.

Several other speakers, including Ram Brahma, B.J. Raju, Ramesh Patnaik, G. Ananya Reddy, Dr. Anees Siddiqui, Ms. Kaitani, Prof. Venkat Narayana, J. Singh Rathod, Vengal Reddy, and others, shared their perspectives during the seminar.

Other speakers stressed the importance of making Dr. Ambedkar’s ideology known among the backward forces of the country. They called for united efforts to end the monopoly of Brahmins and emphasized the need to contemplate the nature of democracy and the threats it faces. They urged progressive and just forces to rise against fanatical fascism.

Addressing the state of Telangana, speakers criticized the ruling family’s monopoly in the state and highlighted how Chief Minister KCR had disregarded those who actively participated in the movement for a separate state. They emphasized the necessity of protecting Telangana from communal forces as well as from the grip of the ruling family. Jai Singh Rathod, Vengal Reddy, Raj Mohammed, Srinivas Reddy, Mohammed Mudbar, Maulana Sattar Qasmi, Baba Qadir Ali, G Bikshapati, and others were present during the seminar.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan further highlighted the difficult situation in the country, where communal forces are disregarding the Indian Constitution and taking the law into their own hands. He pointed out a conspiracy to dismantle the country’s legal system and described the targeted attacks on Muslims, Christians, Dalits, and women as part of this scheme.

Khan also criticized the monopoly of capitalists in the country, stating that the development being touted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi primarily benefits the capitalists. He compared the governance under previous prime ministers to the present situation under Modi, noting the increased attacks on minorities.

He also raised concerns about the changes being made in the curriculum under the New Education Policy and the labeling of those who strive to protect the country as traitors. He perceived these actions as attempts to weaken minorities and the backward classes as part of a larger conspiracy.