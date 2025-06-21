Telangana Bhu Bharati revenue meetings witness 8.58 lakh applications

Hyderabad: State revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy informed that 8.58 lakh applications were received during the ‘Bhu Bharati’ revenue grievance redressal meetings held across the state between April 17 and June 20.

“Over 60 percent of the issues raised were resolved, excluding cases related to the registration of ‘Saada bainama’ land sales, and properties in the prohibited list,” the minister said.

He convened a review meeting with senior officials on Saturday, June 21, after the successful conclusion of the three phases of revenue meetings conducted throughout Telangana.

In aggregate, he said 10,725 revenue meetings were conducted across 593 mandals throughout three phases, with a total of 8.58 lakh applications received after the Bhu Bharati revenue portal, launched on April 14 this year.

In the first phase, between April 17 and 30, a total of 12,000 applications were received through 72 revenue meetings held across four mandals.

In the second phase, from May 5, 46,000 applications were collected in 414 meetings across 28 mandals.

The third phase, held in 10,239 villages spanning 561 mandals between June 3 and 20, saw around 8 lakh applications.

The highest number of applications was received from Khammam district with 67,000, followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem with 61,000, Warangal with 54,000, Jayashankar Bhupalapally with 48,000, and Nalgonda with 42,000.

He stated that till Saturday, 3.27 lakh applications have been successfully registered online, and officials have been directed to expedite the registration of the remaining applications.

He noted that the Congress government introduced the Bhu Bharati Act to alleviate the difficulties faced by farmers by repealing the ROR Act of 2020, with an overarching commitment to transparent and accountable governance.

He further remarked that the revenue meetings brought to light the hardships and challenges experienced by farmers over the past decade, standing as compelling evidence of the issues being addressed.

He emphasised that the Bhu Bharati Act was enacted to provide a permanent resolution to the protracted land-related issues in Telangana. The minister highlighted the marked and positive transformation in the revenue administration since the introduction of the Bhu Bharati Act.

The minister added that on the day preceding the revenue meetings, free application forms were distributed to farmers within their respective villages, special teams were constituted under the supervision of the Mandal Revenue Officers (MRO), and the revenue officials proactively engaged with the people in collecting applications free-of-charge, and issuing receipts for all submissions.