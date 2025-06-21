Telangana govt to integrate AI in agriculture: Tummala Nageshwar

Telangana Agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Friday, June 20, said that the government is exploring ways to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into agriculture.

“The Telangana government is planning to reduce human involvement in identifying arable land , crop area by season and pest control and use AI for these purposes,” Rao added. A professor of agronomy from Telangana University presented her research on AI integration into agriculture.

In a review meeting held at the Telangana secretariat representatives from ICRISAT also presented their results from providing AI support to agriculture in other states.

