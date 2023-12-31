Telangana: Bhupalpally sees an increase in crimes against women

Hyderabad: Jayashankar Bhupalpally district saw a distressing increase in rape and crimes against women in 2023, reveals the annual crime report released by police on Saturday.

According to the annual crime report, these incidents are up by 13.74%, with cases of crimes against women rising from 211 in 2022 to 240 in 2023.

However, the report also mentions a decrease in various other crimes. Murders, dacoits, robberies, fraudulent offences, and attempted murders have seen a reduction in 2023 compared to 2022 district SP Kiran Khare noted while releasing the reports.

He said cybercrime cases have more than doubled from 17 cases in 2022 to 43 cases in 2023. The SP also advised the public to be cautious about sharing sensitive information such as PINs, OTPs, or bank account details. The recovery of 102 mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal was also highlighted.

The report also includes traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles Act and says that a total of 26,863 cases were registered, including 1,260 cases of drunk driving.

Overall, the district experienced a 14.52% increase in the crime rate in 2023 compared to the previous year.