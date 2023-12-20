Telangana: Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth taken into police custody

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Season 7 (Telugu) winner Pallavi Prashanth and his brother on Wednesday were taken into custody by the Siddipet police and were brought to Jubilee Hills police station for questioning.

Both are accused in the ruckus on Sunday night after the winner of the show was announced.

Prashanth went missing from Gajwel town, which is his native place on Tuesday evening. The Jubilee Hills police booked a case against Prashanth after a crowd damaged nine vehicles including six TSRTC buses and a police van after he was declared the winner on Sunday.

Pallavi Prashanth hails from Kolgur village of Gajwel district, near Siddipet in Telangana. His lawyer, Dr K Rajesh Kumar, said the police booked a case against the Big Boss Season 7 winner for violence that took place outside the Annapurna Studio after his win. “The police made Prashanth accused in the case though he wasn’t involved.”

Pallavi Prashanth went underground after the police booked cases. His lawyer has approached the High Court for bail.

Bigg Boss fans damage RTC buses in Hyderabad

Bigg Boss Telugu fans went on a rampage after the declaration of winners of the reality show, damaging vehicles, including five RTC buses in Jubilee Hills.

Earlier, a huge crowd gathered outside Annapurna Studio where the final rounds of the show were held and Pallavi Prashanth was declared the winner.

Due to stone-pelting, a couple of private vehicles were also damaged, including the vehicle of another Bigg Boss contestant, Anudeep, outside Annapurna Studios.

In response to the chaos, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Following a complaint from TSRTC officials, police have registered an FIR into the incident and efforts are underway to identify the miscreants.