Telangana bill collector sacked for ‘falsifying’ Indiramma housing construction details

Pusa Jagadish, bill collector in Bhadrachalam, has entered false information in the online portal regarding the construction of Indiramma houses by 12 beneficiaries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 18th April 2025 10:14 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has terminated the services of a bill collector in Bhadrachalam for entering false information online regarding the construction of Indiramma houses by 12 beneficiaries.

Pusa Jagadish, the bill collector, has been accused of accessing the online portal of the Indiramma housing scheme and falsely claiming that 12 beneficiaries had constructed the basements of their Indiramma houses, even though no construction had begun.

The executive officer of Bhadrachalam gram panchayat conducted an inquiry into the irregularities, which were found to be true.

Pusa Jagadish requested the panchayat raj higher-ups to spare him as he entered the details erroneously, and it was his first mistake. However, his services were terminated.

