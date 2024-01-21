Telangana: BJP arranges free train from Nalgonda to Ayodhya on Feb 4

Nalgonda BJP in-charge Nagam Varshit Reddy said that 1,400 devotees are scheduled to travel on February 4

Published: 21st January 2024
Telangana: Special train from Nalgonda to Ayodhya on Feb 4

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has arranged a special train from Nalgonda to Ayodhya for devotees of the Ram temple.

Nalgonda BJP in-charge Nagam Varshit Reddy said that 1,400 devotees are scheduled to travel on February 4.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Nalgonda district in the first week of February. “The special train to Ayodhya is a gift to Lord Rama devotees,” Reddy said.

On Monday, PM Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The construction of the temple has been one of BJP’s major poll promises.

