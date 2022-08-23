Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay arrested by Jangaon police

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who gave a protest call at Jangaon has been arrested today.

The protest call was given over BJYM workers getting beat up by cops while they were protesting outside TRS MLC Kavitha’s house.

On Monday, a scuffle broke out between TRS workers and those of BJYM, following a protest at the residence of the MLC in Hyderabad.

Later, the police intervened and took the situation under control.

The protest was being held by the members of BJYM and BJP Mahila Morcha workers after some BJP leaders levelling allegations against Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam. Kavitha, however, rubbished the charges and said would take legal action against those trying spread lies.

Kavitha to seek injunction order

Meanwhile, Kavitha said she will move court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.

“The allegations made on me are completely baseless…I don’t have any link with what was said in the Delhi Excise scam. They have all the agencies in their hands, they can do whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate,” K Kavitha said.

She further said that BJP is doing this because our chief minister KCR has been vocal in criticising the policies of the union government, and thus it is trying to malign the reputation of her family.

With inputs from ANI