Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra is full of lies: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday said that the ongoing padayatra (walkathon) by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Bandi Sanjay is a “deceitful yatra by a party full of lies”. He said that BJP had “no right” to step on Telangana’s lands.

In an open letter to Bandi Sanjay, KTR asked, “Are those who conspired to dry up the fields now making hypocritical trips?” The minister said that BJP is a hypocritical party that has set up a body by the name of Krishna River Management Board (KRB) to clear the share of river water that Palamuru district was supposed to receive. He asked how the party can go to Palamuru today without “feeling ashamed.”

He added that Bandi Sanjay should clarify how to complete the Gadwala and Macharla railway line, which the people of Palamuru have long wanted.

KTR wrote that the poor policies of the BJP are causing prices to skyrocket like never before in the country. “You are going on a public campaign to remind the people of your incompetent leadership,” he said.

He also demanded that Bandi Sanjay apologize to the people for the central government’s “witchcraft”, which has shattered the lives of the people.