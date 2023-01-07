Telangana BJP chief booked for protest at Kamareddy collectorate

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana’s Kamareddy town booked BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay in connection with the incidents that took place on Friday during protest by farmers against municipal masterplan to acquire land for industrial zone.

Police have registered the case under non-bailable sections against Sanjay and eight others who had joined the protest by the farmers at Kamareddy district collectorate on Friday.

A case under Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act and section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against Sanjay, K. Vnekataramna Reddy, E. Ravinder Reddy and others was registered at Devanpalli police station.

Kamareddy Superintendent of Police B. Srinivas said investigations were on. He said some people were trying to instigate farmers.

Amid high tension Sanjay and others were arrested by the police near the collectorate on Friday night. The BJP workers and some farmers tried to barge into the collectorate, leading to an altercation with police.

The state BJP president and others had reached the collectorate by removing police barricades. Their supporters also resisted the arrest. The police shifted Sanjay to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, farmers who have been protesting against the masterplan have approached the Telangana High Court. The farmers have filed a petition, challenging inclusion of agricultural lands in the industrial zone in the draft master plan.

The farmers intensified their protest three days ago after a farmer committed suicide due to fear of losing his two acre land for proposed industrial zone.

They have been staging protests in the town to press for their demand. A shutdown was observed on Thursday on a call given by the farmers.

In another development, Kamareddy district collector Jitesh Patil clarified that the master plan covering 61.55 square kilometers is in the draft stage. He said the final master plan would be released after necessary amendments based on suggestions and objections received in 60 days. He assured the farmers that the officials would take note of their objections.