Telangana BJP chief demands CBI probe into Kaleshwaram, phone tapping cases

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramachander Rao has demanded that the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) prove they are not working hand-in-hand by agreeing to hand over the Kaleshwaram project irregularities and phone-tapping cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking at a booth-level workers’ meeting in Nizamabad, he accused Congress leaders of attempting to escape accountability in the “note for vote” case while BRS leaders were trying to evade responsibility in the phone-tapping episode.

Congress leaders creating artificial scarcity of urea: Rao

Rao also alleged that Congress leaders and middlemen were creating an artificial scarcity of urea in Telangana for political gain. Criticising the government’s housing promises, he said:

Also Read Telangana govt must act according to law on Kaleshwaram report: Kishan Reddy

“The state pledged to construct 3,500 houses in each constituency, but even after 19 months, only 73 houses have reached completion across Telangana. The government is deliberately delaying the local body elections, fearing defeat.”

Arvind targets KCR, Uttam

Joining the attack, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind noted that after former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao returned to power for a second term, there were allegations that nearly 18 lakh votes had gone missing.

He questioned why N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the then TPCC president, had remained silent on this matter.

Arvind also claimed that some Congress leaders were cancelling beneficiaries’ Indiramma housing allocations merely out of political vengeance because they had joined the BJP.

The meeting was attended by BJP leaders, including MLCs Anji Reddy, Komarayya, Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana, and National Turmeric Board Chairman Palle Gangareddy.