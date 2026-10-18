Telangana BJP chief demands proper probe into Kolkata stampede

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief N Ramchander Rao has demanded a proper probe and action against those responsible for the stampede at a Durga Puja Mandal in Kolkata, where 19 people lost their lives.

“The stampede in West Bengal, in Kolkata, is a big tragedy, and I condole the deaths of the devotees there,” he said in an interview with news agency ANI on Sunday, October 18.

He expressed confidence that the government would investigate the incident, stressing the need for accountability. “I’m sure that the government will definitely probe the entire incident and fix responsibility on the people who are responsible for it.”

He added, “As declared by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ji, everyone is concerned about the entire incident. A proper probe should definitely be conducted, and action must be taken against those who are responsible.”

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

At least 19 people were killed, and several were injured in a stampede at a crowded Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, October 17, as heavy rain sent hundreds of visitors rushing for cover on Maha Saptami. Around 35 people were taken to hospital, Kolkata Police said in a statement.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said preliminary information suggested that an announcement by the organisers led to a rush among the revellers. A police officer said the crowd waiting outside rushed forward when it started raining, and some of them fell on the road.

The CM said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the issue and will be headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court.

“We will check the footage and take appropriate measures against those who failed to manage the crowd. That could be a member of the puja committee, a homeguard, a temporary worker, a policeman, or a private company security guard. Nobody will be spared,” Adhikari said.

