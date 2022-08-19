Telangana BJP chief urges tribes to pull down KCR government

Hyderabad: Accusing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government of rendering gross injustice to nomadic tribes in the state, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay called upon all the vulnerable sections of the society to put an end to the rule of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

Interacting with representatives of various nomadic tribes at Chitakoduru village, Sanjay alleged that the KCR government was not extending benefits of any welfare scheme to these tribes, as they were included neither in the SC or ST communities nor the Most Backward Classes (MBCs).

The nomadic tribe representatives told the BJP president that they had no financial position to get their children educated even up to school level.

Sanjay said the total population of nomadic tribes in Telangana was around 30 lakh and in some states, these tribes were included in Scheduled Tribes. He said that in Uttar Pradesh, they were given a lot of financial support from the government and hence, they had campaigned and voted for the BJP in the last assembly elections there.

“Don’t underestimate yourselves. You have the power to make or mar any government. The only solution to all your problems is to pull down the KCR government in Telangana and bring the BJP to power,” he told the tribes.

The BJP president accused KCR of cheating various BC communities with false promises. “He had promised to allocate Rs 1,000 crore to the MBC Corporation, but he had released only Rs 67 crore. He has not constructed 2.40 lakh houses sanctioned by the Modi government to Telangana state,” he pointed out.

Sanjay promised that once the BJP was voted to power, it would resolve all the issues of the nomadic tribes. He also assured them to bring pressure on the state government to construct a bridge at the village.