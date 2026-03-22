Telangana BJP congratulates PM Modi on long public service

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving a milestone in longstanding public service as both the PM and CM.

Rao was speaking at a function organised by the state party unit on Musi River Rejuvenation and Facts.

“Today is a proud day for all BJP workers that Narendra Modi has completed 8,931 days in public service as Chief Minister and Prime Minister combined, surpassing the record of former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling,” a party press release quoting Rao said.

“This was a unique milestone in India’s political history. On behalf of the BJP and the people of Telangana, he extended heartfelt congratulations and wished him a long, healthy life.”

Meanwhile, Rao said the BJP supports the Musi River Rejuvenation, but opposes the manner in which the Congress government is implementing it.

He claimed that many people are being displaced without a valid reason, and the government is more focused on real estate development around the river.

He said the BJP will stand by those affected by the displacement.