Telangana BJP’s core meeting to chalk out poll strategies likely today

Delhi: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections, the Telangana BJP core group meeting is likely to be held today at the residence of the party’s national president JP Nadda, party sources said.

Union Minister G Kishan reddy, party National Secretary Tarun chug, MP Prakash Javdekar, Telangana Election Management Committee Chairman Etala Rajendar, National President OBC Morcha K Laxman, National Secretary Sunil bansal, party veteran leader Vivek venkat swami and ex Telangana BJP Chief Sanjay Bandi will be take part in the meeting, they said.

“They will discuss 119 seats in the poll-bound state,” sources added.

Party sources also informed that Central Election Committee meeting will likely be held on Friday to chart out a comprehensive plan for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

As the political landscape in all three states Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana continues to evolve, the BJP aims to discuss crucial matters that will shape its course of action shortly.

Given the significance of these three states in national politics, this meeting holds paramount importance for the BJP, aiming to consolidate its position and expand its influence in the region.

The BJP meeting comes even as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning in the state and is today holding the second stage of the ‘Vijayabheri Yatra’ in Bhupalpall.

Earlier on Wednesday at a rally in Mulugu the Congress leader alleged that the BRS and BJP were working together.

“In Telangana, there is a fight between BRS and Congress in the elections. We have sidelined and defeated the BJP. But remember that the BJP wants BRS to win in Telangana.

They are working together. And the AIMIM is also involved in this coalition,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Mulugu.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.