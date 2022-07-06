Telangana: BJP files 88 RTIs seeking info over claims made by TRS

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telanagana president Sanjay Bandi on Wednesday launched a scathing criticism against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and claimed to have filed as many as 88 Right to Information (RTI) applications requesting information from various departments of the state.

Sanjay demanded to know what the TRS has done during the last eight years. He alleged that the TRS has made claims about achievements during the last eight years, and demanded that they go on record over the same.

He expressed hope that the state government will provide information failing which he will expose the failures of the TRS government and will make it public.

Sanjay said that he has sent RTIs to the chief minister’s office and has sought information on the promises made during the Assembly and Council sessions, and questioned how many have been fulfilled so far.

“The chief minister also made promises during his public meetings in the districts. Let the chief minister come on record as to how many promises have actually been fulfilled,” stated Bandi Sanjay.

The BJP reminded that several promises were made in the TRS manifesto both in 2014 and 2018 and demanded a status over the same.

Bandi Sanjay who sought information from June 2 2014 to June 2, 2022, also asked BJYM leaders to file RTI applications at the Collectors Office and seek information on development in all districts of the state.

He said that he has been filing RTIs from June 28 onwards and in one of the RTIs has sought to know how much money has been spent on Pragathi Bhavan, the CM’s official residence and also how many times the CM has gone to Secretariate. The BJP has been charging chief minister KCR with resting at his farmhouse and not reporting to the secretariat.

Another RTI filed with the Health and Education department also seeks to know the number of super-speciality hospitals set up in the districts and 30-bed hospitals, new engineering and polytechnic colleges.

Bandi Sanjay also added that an RTI filed with the welfare department seeks to know the number of SC ST beneficiaries who have received lands.

The BJP also wanted to know how many houses have been built and allocated so far, how many farmers were given loan waivers up to Rs one lakh and how many farm loans were actually waived off.

Another RTI sought details of salaries paid to the 10 state-appointed advisors; “what advice they gave and to whom; how many of those were followed”.

Sanjay Bandi also sought to know how many posts of teachers have been filled in the state since June 2014 and how many posts remain vacant. Bandi has been championing the cause of teachers ever since he took over as the BJP chief. ]

One RTI to the CMO asked for details of how many states the CM has visited and how much it cost; whether the aircraft was chartered or if the CM flew on an airline; whether he stayed at government guesthouses or hotels during these trips.

“The government has issued advertisements to the media and put up banners highlighting its irrigation projects. I filed an RTI requesting information on how much irrigation water each district has received, and in which assembly constituencies up to one lakh acres have been irrigated,” he stated.

Another RTI to the CMO requests information on how many complaints have been received by the CM regarding land grabbing and land acquisitions by MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other public representatives in the last eight years and whether the CM directed relevant authorities to investigate, and what action was taken.

Meanwhile, the BJP state vice president G Manohar Reddy filed another RTI application seeking information on how much money was spent by the government on advertisements in newspapers and electronic media.

Senior minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav responded that the government would provide all the information. “We have nothing to hide. We have done good work and that is what we are showcasing,” he said.