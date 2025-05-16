Telangana BJP files complaint over AI image of PM Modi in handcuffs

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Telangana’s Karimnagar held a protest and filed a complaint with the police against one individual for sharing an ‘anti-national’ post on social media depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in handcuffs.

The BJP leaders alleged that the individual identified as MD Mujahid shared the AI-generated image of PM Modi in handcuffs outside the Central Jail or the Adiala jail in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi on Facebook. They alleged that Mujahid has been sharing anti-national posts on his social media account.

The BJP leaders demanded that sections used against anti-nationals and the treatment reserved for terrorists in India be applied to the individual.

The man is reportedly an RTC driver from Jagtial district. BJP leaders demanded that an FIR be registered and refused to leave the Ramadugu police station until their demand was met. So far, the police have not released an official statement on it.