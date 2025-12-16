Telangana BJP hits out at Revanth Reddy over remarks on voter deletions

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramachander Rao has criticised chief minister A Revanth Reddy for his comments during the Congress protest held in Delhi, alleging that the chief minister’s remarks appeared to support individuals who allegedly entered India illegally from Pakistan and Bangladesh and managed to obtain voter IDs.

Speaking at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary program at the BJP state office on Monday, December 15, Ramachander Rao questioned the Congress party’s stand, asking, “What problem does the Congress have if the illegal votes are removed from the rolls?” He paid floral tributes to Patel’s portrait and accused the Congress of forgetting the leader who played a key role in unifying India.

He said that during the Delhi dharna on Sunday, Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of deleting voters’ and Aadhaar details under its rule.

Rao slams Congress for ‘affection towards Pakistanis and Bangladeshis’

In response, Ramachander Rao said, “The implementation of ‘SIR’ will only remove the votes of those who came to India illegally from foreign countries. Genuine Indian citizens’ votes will not be affected. It is strange why Congress leaders seem to express such affection toward Pakistanis and Bangladeshis.”

Senior BJP leaders Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, NVSS Prabhakar, Goutham Rao (state general secretary), and NV Subhash (official spokesperson) were also present.

Later, addressing a meeting of GHMC corporators at the party office, Ramachander Rao directed BJP corporators to raise issues concerning public problems within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and intensify their activism on civic matters.