Telangana BJP hits out at Revanth Reddy over remarks on voter deletions

Telangana BJP chief Ramachander Rao said Revanth Reddy’s Delhi remarks seemed to favour illegal voters from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th December 2025 8:52 am IST
Telangana BJP announces new state executive with 22 members
Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramachander Rao has criticised chief minister A Revanth Reddy for his comments during the Congress protest held in Delhi, alleging that the chief minister’s remarks appeared to support individuals who allegedly entered India illegally from Pakistan and Bangladesh and managed to obtain voter IDs.

Speaking at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary program at the BJP state office on Monday, December 15, Ramachander Rao questioned the Congress party’s stand, asking, “What problem does the Congress have if the illegal votes are removed from the rolls?” He paid floral tributes to Patel’s portrait and accused the Congress of forgetting the leader who played a key role in unifying India.

He said that during the Delhi dharna on Sunday, Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of deleting voters’ and Aadhaar details under its rule.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Rao slams Congress for ‘affection towards Pakistanis and Bangladeshis’

In response, Ramachander Rao said, “The implementation of ‘SIR’ will only remove the votes of those who came to India illegally from foreign countries. Genuine Indian citizens’ votes will not be affected. It is strange why Congress leaders seem to express such affection toward Pakistanis and Bangladeshis.”

Senior BJP leaders Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, NVSS Prabhakar, Goutham Rao (state general secretary), and NV Subhash (official spokesperson) were also present.

Later, addressing a meeting of GHMC corporators at the party office, Ramachander Rao directed BJP corporators to raise issues concerning public problems within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and intensify their activism on civic matters.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th December 2025 8:52 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button