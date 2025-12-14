BJP trying to take away voting rights of Dalits, Adivasis, minorities: Revanth Reddy

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that the BJP is working to take away the voting right of Dalits, Adivasis and minorities, and once that is done, it will move to strike off their names from the list of Aadhaar card and ration card holders and would take away their property.

The Congress leader called for strengthening the hands of Rahul Gandhi, asserting that he is taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to fight for the rights of marginalised communities.

Addressing the ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally at the Ramlila grounds in the national capital, Reddy claimed that the RSS did not want to give voting rights to Dalits, Adivasis and minorities, but Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar wanted the poor to have voting rights.

“The government of Narendra Modi, formed on ideology of Golwalkar, wants to impose that ideology. That is why they wanted 400 seats but were stopped on 240, and that is why the reservation and the Constitution was saved,” Reddy said.

The vote theft being carried out by the BJP is not the problem of a single leader or a single party — it is a question of the very existence of our Nation.



Through vote theft, the BJP is attempting to snatch the democratic rights of the people of this country. Telangana will… pic.twitter.com/mbVwVDRofu — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 14, 2025

“Rahul ji and (Congress chef Mallikarjun) Kharge ji are fighting against RSS’ Govalkar’s thought to take on Modi-Shah,” he said.

“If once people’s (Dalits, Adivasis and minorities) names are struck off from the voters list, they (BJP) will then take it off from the list of Aadhaar card and ration card holders and then take away their properties. Adivasis will lose everything. Rahul Gandhi is fighting as a soldier, and we have to strengthen him,” Reddy said.