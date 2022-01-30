Telangana: BJP holds meet on ‘Revenue laws and faultlines in Dharani Portal’

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP unit organized a ‘Round table conference’ on the topic of “Revenue laws and faultlines in Dharani Portal’ at the BJP office on Sunday.

“Ex-service personnel, freedom fighters, victims of land evictions, and technical experts belonging to various organizations have participated in the meet and have pointed out faultlines in the Dharani Portal,” the party said in a press note.

Dharani is an integrated land records management system introduced by the Revenue Department of Telangana. This online portal combines land registration and administration services.

Participants claimed that the mechanism now in place is anti-farmer and pro-big corporate houses.

Speaking at the meeting, Bandi Sanjay claimed that freedom fighters are not able to sell their lands because they are put under a blacklist. “Their lands have to be removed from the black list immediately, he demanded,”

The party’s OBC Morcha National President K Lakshman, MLA Eatala Rajendar, members Jithendar Reddy, Vijayashanti, Indrasena Reddy, and others participated in the meet.