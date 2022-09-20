Telangana: BJP leader Satish Kumar arrested in cheating case

Published: 20th September 2022
Hyderabad: Leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), K Satish Kumar, who had contested the Assembly seat of Jangaon was arrested by the police for allegedly cheating a person by promising a medical seat to his daughter.

“The accused took an amount of Rs 48,53,000 promising an MBBS seat for the complainant’s daughter at Mamatha Academy of Medical Sciences, Bachupally and created fake allotment orders. When the victim was pressurised for his money, he said that the accused issued two cheques and the same were dishonoured due to insufficient funds when presented in the bank,” the police said in a press note.

Satish Kumar was sent to judicial custody.

