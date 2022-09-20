Hyderabad: Commissioner CV Anand holds review meeting with traffic officials

Hyderabad: The city commissioner, CV Anand held a review meeting with all the city traffic police officials on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the commissioner showed a PowerPoint presentation on the operation of the traffic police and reviewed the numerous traffic details. He also provided the officers with helpful tips for efficient performance.

The city’s police commissioner appreciated officials for helping make the Ganesh festival and other important events in Hyderabad city a success. To improve traffic management, he also gave his approval to add more number of personnel to the traffic wing.

To ensure continuous traffic flow, CP Hyderabad has also recommended focusing on providing free left turns, U-turns, and Junction developments, such as zebra crossings, stop lines, pedestrian pathways, removal of encroachment on footpaths, etc.

He also has suggested officials use traffic training facilities and social media platforms to educate and raise awareness among the public about traffic safety and rules.

Additionally, the CP of Hyderabad has instructed the traffic officials to be on the roadways every day during peak hours to monitor traffic flow and guarantee that no trouble is made to the populace.