Telangana BJP leaders launch ‘Singareni Bharosa Yatra’

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Telangana on Monday, July 13, launched the ‘Singareni Bharosa Yatra’ to highlight the Centre’s allocation of the Tadicherla-2 coal block to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao and other leaders started the two-day yatra from the party office in Hyderabad.

Later, the BJP leaders were accorded a warm welcome by the party cadres on their arrival in Khammam district.

During the yatra, the BJP leaders will meet and interact with employees of Singareni mines in four districts and explain to them the measures taken by the Centre to strengthen the company.

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Before embarking on the yatra, Ramchander Rao alleged that the previous government of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the present Congress government were responsible for the public sector company running into losses. He told media persons that both BRS and Congress neglected Singareni.

He claimed that the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was making all efforts to help Singareni.

Ramchander Rao stated that the allocation of the Tadicherla-2 coal block would strengthen SCCL and support its long-term financial growth. He claimed that the allocation has boosted the confidence of Singareni workers.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy had called the allocation of Tadicherla Block-2 coal mine to Singareni a historic decision.

Stating that SCCL was currently facing financial challenges and registering negative growth, the Central minister claimed that the allocation would give a boost to the company.

Kishan Reddy stated that despite the Supreme Court judgment mandating auction-based allocation of coal blocks, Prime Minister Modi decided to allocate the Tadicherla block to SCCL after considering legal provisions available under the Coal Mines Act and obtaining a legal opinion.

He said the decision was taken beyond political considerations after trade unions representing Singareni workers approached him seeking intervention. He claimed that he had a discussion with the Prime Minister and ensured that the allocation was made to Singareni.