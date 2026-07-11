Telangana SIR: BJP raises concern over Permanent Residence Certificates

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Saturday, July 11, expressed concern over the proposal to issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs), saying such documents should not be granted without proper verification, as they could pose security risks.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Rao said the issue of PRCs had come into focus following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka.

He alleged that issuing Permanent Residence Certificates without thorough verification could undermine efforts to identify illegal immigrants.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On Karnataka SIR and Permanent Residence Certificate, BJP Telangana State President Ramchandra Rao says, "… Permanent Resident certificate is going to cause a lot of security concerns. And this certificate cannot be given without verification. So… pic.twitter.com/MGqUVRSH5w — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

“A Permanent Residence Certificate is going to cause a lot of security concerns. This certificate cannot be issued without verification,” Rao said.

He further claimed that the Congress and the AIMIM were demanding the issuance of PRCs in Telangana as well.

According to Rao, granting PRCs without proper scrutiny could enable illegal immigrants to settle in the country and falsely project themselves as Indian citizens.

He stressed that a robust verification process should be mandatory before issuing Permanent Residence Certificates anywhere in the country.

“There should definitely be rules to be followed, and without proper verification, the PRC cannot be given,” he said.

The BJP leader maintained that stringent verification procedures were essential to safeguard national security and ensure that only eligible applicants receive Permanent Residence Certificates.