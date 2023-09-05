Telangana BJP leaders revolt against Kishan Reddy after suspension of VP

Hyderabad: Speculations that Telangana BJP leadership is facing challenges after replacing Bandi Sanjay with Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy as president of the state unit have surfaced.

Despite efforts to bring stability to the party, the opposite seems to be happening as a large number of leaders are now openly revolting against the state leadership.

In just 24 hours before BJP’s scheduled launch of a deadline-based application process for ticket aspirants, party vice-president and former MLA, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, on Sunday, was suspended by Kishan Reddy for anti-party activities.

This happened after Srinivas Reddy met former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who joined the Congress recently.

As per media reports, Srinivas Reddy was unhappy with the party leadership as it replaced Sanjay with Kishan Reddy.

Srinivas Reddy earlier had protested against the decision of the party to remove Sanjay and also raised the issue during party meetings.

Since then, Srinivas Reddy had not been on good terms with Kishan Reddy and had been staying away from the party.

Many leaders in the state BJP are reportedly unhappy with Kishan Reddy as he had suspended Yadadri senior BJP leader Jitta Bala Krishna Reddy soon after his appointment as the Telangana BJP head.

Additionally, Kishan Reddy had earlier threatened to suspend sarpanches from Nizamabad districts when they staged a protest against MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

Meanwhile, the rift between Telangana BJP leaders continues leading the members to wonder if more leaders would quit the party in the coming days.