Telangana BJP leaders were not expecting Raja Singh’s exit from party

Hyderabad: As surprising as it was for the public, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana unit were also equally surprised by the exit of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh. The legislator had sent his resignation letter to the central high command complaining over a host of issues including being disappointed over the appointment of veteran BJP leader Ramchander Rao as state president.

Senior leaders Siasat.com spoke to from the BJP in Telangana said that while this development was not expected, Raja Singh may have also pushed his luck too far in dealing with internal issues. “The last time he was suspended and it was lifted as well by the central high command. But this time he resigned from the primary membership of the party,” said a senior BJP leader from Hyderabad he did not want to be named.

Raja Singh had expressed dissatisfaction over Ramchander Rao being appointed as the new BJP president for Telangana earlier this month. Raja Singh had also openly been defiant of the party’s decisions over the last year especially with regard to the appointment of cadre in his constituency. “He added that no individual is above the party and questioning the appointment of the new state president also means questioning the central leadership,” the BJP leader added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accepted the resignation of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh from the party. In a letter to the MLA, the national general secretary of BJP Arun Singh wrote, “As per the direction of Hon’ble national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, I do convey that your resignation has been accepted with immediate effect.”

Another senior leader from BJP in Telangana also said that there have been two or three times where matters were escalated by Raja Singh. The MLA had been suspended a few years ago for his derogatory words about Prophet Muhammad. While he was arrested, the BJP also suspended him. It was lifted just days before the 2023 Telangana elections. “Even Raja Singh may not have intended it. Had it not been a resignation letter maybe then this would not have happened,” the BJP leader added.

Interestingly, Raja Singh’s exit comes at a time when the GHMC elections are likely to be held in the coming months. His presence in the party would have certainly helped the BJP which also did fairly well in the previous 2020 polls. Out of the 150 seats, the Congress won two, BRS 56, AIMIM 55 and BJP 48.