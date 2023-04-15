Telangana BJP march: BRS burns Modi’s effigy, 11 detained

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed at the Kakatiya University as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers protested at the varsity gate ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Nirudyoga March’ on Saturday.

Effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly burned by BRS cadres. In a video shared on Twitter, they were seen trying to shred the posters of BJP while security personnel tried pulling them away.

Demanding various vacant government posts be filled by the Centre, the BRS cadres reportedly warned BJP workers to stop the march claiming that the latter had no right to conduct the ‘Nirudyoga March’.

Speaking to Siasat.com, police confirmed that 11 BRS workers were taken into preventive custody. Security has been tightened around the Hanamkonda police commissionerate as they suspect of nefarious activities by the saffron party.

Ahead of #BJP unemployment march in Hanumakonda, #BRS followers staged a protest against #BJP Party & tried to lit #BJP posters on fire. Police on spot took them into preventive custody & shifted to local PS. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/pLNO4etRWz — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) April 15, 2023

Earlier in the day, the BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay held a protest march against “unemployment” in the state.

Telangana BJP spokesperson N V Subash alleged that Telangana State Public Service Commission (TPSC) papers had been leaked by the people who are close to state IT minister K T Rama Rao and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that 30 lakh job aspirants are waiting to get a job in the state.

“Their dreams have been shattered. We have approached the court and demanded immediate action to be taken against Rao. A sitting high court judge should be appointed to investigate the scam. Students who have appeared for the exam should be compensated,” the BJP leader told ANI.

“There will be many intellectuals who are going to join the Nirudyoga March from Warangal. Job aspirants will also be joining,” he said, adding they have got police permission for the same.

The next leg of his march will be from Mehboobnagar on April 21 followed by Khammam, for which the dates are still being finalised, the BJP said.

“I will be doing 10 rallies across the state and then conclude with a mega rally in Hyderabad,” Bandi Sanjay told ANI earlier.

“There are three demands. IT Minister KT Rama Rao should resign following the paper leak. We demand an inquiry into this by a sitting High Court judge and compensation of Rs 1 lakh for all the students affected by the leak,” Sanjay further elaborated.

(With inputs from ANI)