Telangana: BJP MP Raghunandan Rao receives second threat call

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Dubbaka, Raghunandan Rao, alleged he received a second threat call from Maoists on Sunday, June 29.

Rao reportedly received the call while undergoing treatment at a hospital post a leg surgery. He received two calls from different numbers. The caller, suspected to be Maoist, threatened the MP, saying five teams have been constituted to assassinate him.

The caller further claimed that the teams are acting based on instructions from a committee based in Andhra Pradesh. The suspect also reportedly said that the police could trace the calls since internet-based calling services were being used.

He has provided all details related to the call to the Telangana police.

This is the second time that the Dubak MP has received a threatening call, the first being made on June 23. Rao had filed a complaint with the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) and the superintendents of Sangareddy and Medak.

On June 27, the MP questioned the Telangana government, alleging no action was taken despite filing complaints regarding the previous threat call.