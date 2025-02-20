Telangana: BJP MP’s ‘saffron book’ warning to ‘corrupt’ IAS, IPS officers

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri BJP MP Eatala Rajender has made significant remarks regarding the misuse of power by IAS and IPS officials, asserting that they will be named in a “saffron book” for “engaging in corruption under the influence of political leaders.”

Speaking at a press conference in Warangal during the campaign for the combined Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency teacher MLC elections on Wednesday, February 19, he emphasized that senior officials who indulge in such misconduct will face consequences as directed by higher authorities.

Rajender criticized the Congress party’s recent caste census initiative, labelling it a “drama” and pointing out that the process concluded only to be followed by another survey, indicating a mistake by chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s government.

He ridiculed the Congress party’s claim of offering 42% seats to BCs in local body elections “while failing to provide official reservations, calling it laughable.”

He further commented on the impracticality of conducting a nationwide caste census, citing discrepancies in classifications across states—for instance, Lambadas are categorized as SCs in Telangana but as OBCs in Karnataka.

Rajender urged voters to support BJP candidate Puli Sarottam Reddy with their first preference vote.

The press conference also saw participation from various BJP leaders, including Warangal district president Ganta Ravi Kumar and former MP Dr. Sitaram Naik, highlighting the party’s collective stance on these issues as they gear up for the elections.