Telangana BJP president launches fifth phase of ‘padayatra’

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday launched the fifth phase of his ‘padayatra’ in Nirmal district after offering prayers at a temple.

Kumar offered prayers at the Goddess Pochamma temple at Adelli village in the district on Monday night and began his foot march, party sources said.

A public meeting would be organised at Bhainsa town on Tuesday to mark the launch of the fifth phase of the ‘padayatra’ named ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy would be the chief guest at the public meeting, the Telangana BJP said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana High Court accorded permission to Sanjay Kumar to take up the fifth phase of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ and a public meeting in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, with certain conditions including that the padayatra should be held outside the town.

The Telangana BJP approached the High Court against the police denying permission to the state BJP chief for the ‘padayatra’ and a public meeting scheduled in Bhainsa on Monday citing the “communally sensitive situation” there.

After hearing the petition that sought clearance for the padayatra and the meeting, the High Court gave conditional permission to the foot march and the meeting.

Kumar launched the first phase of ‘padayatra’ last year from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar here.