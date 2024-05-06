Telangana BJP seeks restriction on Addanki Dayakar’s campaign over ‘hate speech’

Hyderabad: BJP has lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Telangana against Congress leader Addanki Dayakar for delivering a ‘hate speech’ on Monday. The state unit of BJP has sought restrictions on his election campaign, for using abusive and unparliamentary language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah during a public meeting held in Nirmal on Sunday, May 5.

During his speech, Dayakar called Amit Shah a ‘porcupine’ and Modi a person who couldn’t win over his wife. Dayakar asked if Modi and Shah were the descendants of Lord Rama or Goddess Sita.

The state BJP unit has alleged that Dayakar has insulted Hindu gods by asking the believers whether they came from Ram and Sita’s vansh.

“He has further brought the topic of Babri Masjid and accused BJP workers of being responsible for the demolition,” the complaint read, adding that his speech is a violation of the model code of conduct.