Telangana BJP, Shiv Sena celebrate Modi’s 25 yrs of public service

Hyderabad: BJP leaders in Telangana reaffirmed their collective commitment to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat by taking a pledge on Wednesday, October 7, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 25 years of uninterrupted public service as head of a government.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao and other leaders participated in the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ and ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ here.

A massive bike rally, followed by the installation of the sacred ‘Seva Jyoti’, marked the programme held in Khairatabad.

The BJP leaders, along with party workers and citizens, watched Prime Minister Modi’s address and took a collective pledge towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Kishan Reddy said that the Prime Minister’s clarion call for Viksit Bharat @ 2047, Atmanirbhar Bharat, India becoming the world’s third-largest economy, a global manufacturing hub, hosting the Olympics and scaling new heights in space exploration is a resolve shared by 140 crore Indians.

Ramchander Rao posted on X that they took the Viksit Bharat Sankalp pledge along with our Karyakartas, fully echoing Prime Minister Modi’s clarion call, “we will do it” for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Telangana BJP acrries out Seva Jyoti Yatra to mark 25 years of PM Modi’s public service

Kishan Reddy earlier called Prime Minister Modi’s 25-year tireless journey of service as truly remarkable. “A great patriot who has stood firm without a single stain of corruption, facing numerous obstacles and conspiracies. From the level of Chief Minister, rising to Prime Minister with the blessings of the nation’s people, he is leading the country forward with development and cutting-edge technology,” the Union Minister said.

“From Gujarat to leading the whole of India.. The extraordinary journey of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is unparalleled. It is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the people, his spirit of service and his firm resolve to build a self-reliant India. Let us all proudly celebrate the 25-year-long journey of exemplary service of our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who is inspiring crores of people while steering the nation toward the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047,” Kishan Reddy said in a post on X.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ and ‘Seva Jyothi Yatra’ organised by the Karimnagar district unit of the BJP to commemorate 25 years of long and selfless public service of Prime Minister Modi.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar participates in the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ in Karimnagar

He stated that the messages delivered virtually on this occasion by Prime Minister Modi and BJP national President Nitin Nabin filled us all with great enthusiasm and inspiration.

In a post on X, Bandi Sanjay stated that 25 years ago, Prime Minister Modi had no elected post, no political surname and no inherited power. “On 7 October 2001, he took charge as Gujarat CM. From there to becoming India’s Prime Minister, his journey is proof that commitment and hard work still matter in democracy. No family legacy. No corruption. No coterie. In BJP, a committed karyakarta can rise to the highest office. That is the strength of Indian democracy,” said the BJP leader.

25 years ago, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji had no elected post, no political surname and no inherited power.



On 7 October 2001, he took charge as Gujarat CM. From there to becoming India’s Prime Minister, his journey is proof that commitment and hard work still matter in… pic.twitter.com/Tl8UJ3K9K8 — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) October 7, 2026

Shiv Sena showers posters with milk at Himayat Nagar

Telangana Shiv Sena also organised celebrations in Himayat Nagar. State President S Shivaji said that party chief leader Eknath Shinde has called for celebrations across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of service to the nation “without taking a single day off.”

Party members erected posters of Eknath Shinde, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi as avatars of Hindu gods which were then showered with milk.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Shiv Sena State President S. Shivaji says, "Shiv Sena party chief leader Eknath Shinde ji called for celebrations across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of service to the nation without taking a single day off. Today, we are… pic.twitter.com/FbgheevBj2 — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25-year journey in politics, Telangana Shiv Sena organised celebrations in Himayat Nagar. pic.twitter.com/IpvZcmrJuT — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

(With inputs from IANS.)