Telangana BJP to protest against Bandi Sanjay’s arrest

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party will take up various protests programs for the next fourteen days to express their anger at the remand of the party’s state president Bandi Sanjay.

According to Telangana BJP general secretary Bangaru Shrutihi, “The state BJP has decided to launch protests from Tuesday across the state to speak out against the remand of Bandi Sanjay. On Tuesday, the BJP leaders and activists will tie black cloth on their mouths in a symbolic gesture and protest at the Mandal and district headquarters as well as in the city near the party office.

Alleging that false cases have been foisted on the BJP state president without following the due process of law, the leaders said that BJP will not remain mute spectators but will strongly protest for the next fourteen days demanding the release of Bandi Sanjay and also restoring the democratic process in the state.