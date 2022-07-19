Telangana: BJP trying to defame Nehru-Gandhi family on baseless allegations, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Accusing the BJP Government at the Centre of targetting the Nehru-Gandhi family on baseless allegations, Congress MP & former TPCC President Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the party cadre to participate in the nationwide protest on 21st and 22nd July.

Addressing a press conference through Zoom App on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the BJP Govt was using Central agencies, especially the Enforcement Directorate as a tool to target the opposition leaders. He said that the allegations of money laundering in the National Herald case by the Enforcement Directorate were completely false.

Reddy said “There was no basis for the ED or any other central agency to question Congress president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. He pointed out that the National Herald issue was a simple debt-to-equity conversion with absolutely no transaction of money. Since no money was involved in the transaction, the question of money laundering does not arise.”

According to Uttam Kumar Reddy, the BJP government has been using the ED to defame the Nehru-Gandhi family, demoralise the Congress cadre, and deflect public attention away from serious concerns like as growing inflation, China’s entry into India, and so on. He stated that debt-to-equity conversion is a common practice among lending institutions and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has reopened the National Herald issue, which was previously closed.

“Congress leaders and the entire cadre will never allow the BJP Govt to harass Sonia Gandhi. We will hold protests across the country on 21st and 22nd July to express our solidarity with our leader and also to convey a message that we will not bow down to the intimidating tactics of the Modi Govt,” he said.

The Congress MP urged the entire cadre of Telangana Congress to participate in the protests on 21st and 22nd July in large numbers to express their solidarity with Sonia Gandhi.