Telangana: BJP will not win a single seat, not even Goshamahal: KTR

Hyderabad: State IT minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao said on Sunday that the BJP will not win a single seat, not even Goshamahal, which is considered to be T Raja Singh’s stronghold.

Addressing the media at the Telangana Bhavan, KTR said that if any party is capable of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party, it is BRS. “We will ensure that the BJP will be defeated and will not win a single seat. Only the BRS is powerful enough to stop the BJP,” he said.

On Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath’s recent statement on renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar if BJP comes to power, KTR asked him to focus more on his own state.

KTR mocked the Congress for fielding ‘dummy’ candidates against BJP’s T Raja Singh, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar. “The Congress has fielded dummy candidates against Raja Singh in Goshamahal, Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar, and Dharmapuri Arvind in Korutla,” KTR said.

KTR also hit out at Congress, saying its leader (Rahul Gandhi) has been unemployed since 2014. “I challenge Rahul to show me one state which has provided more jobs than Telangana in the last 10 years. The Congress in Karnataka had promised one lakh jobs within a year. But even after six months in power, now not a single notification has been issued there,” KTR told media persons.

On the Election Commission of India’s nod to distribute Rythu Bandhu, KTR said election codes do not apply to ongoing schemes. “Why does Revanth Reddy want to stop money being deposited in farmers’ accounts? There is nothing wrong if PM Kisan funds are given by the Centre, but is it wrong if Rythu Bandhu is given,” he said.

KTR urged BRS cadres to celebrate the 14th anniversary of KCR Deeksha Divas on November 29 with fanfare and galore. It was on November 29, 2009, that chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) launched an indefinite hunger strike as part of his efforts to achieve Telangana State.