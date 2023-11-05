Telangana: BJYM threatens of mass resignation over alliance with JSP

Hyderabad: The discomfort within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ranks and its affiliated organisations is growing since the party announced a tie up with the Jana Sena in Telangana.

After several BJP leaders expressed their unhappiness over the seat-sharing talks between both the parties, now the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders are threatening to resign en masse if the parties go ahead with the proposal.

According to sources, the BJP is considering allocating 11 Assembly segments to the Jana Sena, including Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Malkajgiri, Nampally, Tandur, Kodad, Nagarkurnool, Khammam, Wyra, Kothagudem, and Aswaraopet.

Even former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and other leaders are said to have objected to the BJP’s decision to allocate Serilingampally seat to Jana Sena. The rationale behind the BJP’s alliance with the JSP is being questioned by party workers and leaders considering the fact that Pawan Kalyan’s party has never contested in Telangana.

The BJYM leaders are expressing their anger at the leadership. They complained that the youngsters in the party were being completely ignored even though they battled with the government on several issues.

BJYM has demanded at least ten seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. The leaders said that if the seats allotted to Jana Sena are given to BJYM members, the leadership of the party will strengthen in the days to come. On the other hand, the State leadership is demanding that at least three seats be allocated to the Yuva Morcha in the final list.

According to reports, the state and district committees of the BJYM have told the BJP leadership that if their demands were not met, they will resign from their positions en masse.