Telangana: Blast at explosives facility in Yadagirigutta, 8 injured

Hyderabad: A significant explosion occurred at the Premier Explosives facility in Pedda Kandukuru, Yadagirigutta Mandal on Saturday, January 4, resulting in injuries to eight workers, with two in critical condition.

The incident reportedly took place when a reactor exploded, creating a loud noise that prompted workers to flee in panic.

The company management immediately activated an emergency siren following the blast.

The explosion was powerful enough to cause the building to collapse, and emergency services quickly arrived on the scene to assist.

The injured workers were transported to a hospital in Bhuvanagiri for treatment. Reports indicate that this is not the first incident at this facility; a previous explosion had resulted in a worker’s death.

The health status of the injured workers, particularly Kanakayya and Prakash, remains critical.