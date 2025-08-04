Telangana boy gone missing at 12, reunited with family after 23 years

Hyderabad: In a heart-warming incident, a boy who went missing 23 years ago was reunited with his family in Nirmal district.

Mallaiah, son of Linganna and Mallavva from Chincholi (B) village of Sarangapur mandal in Nirmal district, went missing from his home in 2002. At that time, he was 12 years old.

His family members and relatives had left no stone unturned in searching for the missing Mallaiah. However, all their search efforts for five to six years had gone in vain, and Mallaiah could not be found. Even his family members had lost hope.

Shraddha Foundation based in Mumbai found out the whereabouts of Mallaiah’s family members, reached Chincholi (B) village on Sunday, August 3, and handed him over to them.

According to his family members, Mallaiah, who had gone missing from home, reached Kerala. He was found in a mentally-ill condition, and was admitted to Shraddha Foundation for treatment. As his health gradually improved, Mallaiah was able to reach home after giving the details of his family members.

Mallaiah’s sisters were overjoyed after he, who had gone missing as a child, returned home as a young man.

Mallaiah’s family members thanked Shraddha Foundation members for reuniting them with their brother who had gone missing 23 years ago.