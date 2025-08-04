Hyderabad activist protests poor road condition with ‘Pothole Asana’

Hyderabad: In a unique protest against poor road conditions, city activist Vinay Vangala stood in a yoga pose over a large pothole in Serilingampally, calling out the GHMC’s inaction.

Holding the pose for several minutes, Vinay dubbed the protest ‘Pothole Asana’, highlighting the pain commuters face every day.

“Why spend on a chiropractor when our roads offer free spinal adjustments with every ride?” he said sarcastically.

The protest was aimed specifically at GHMC’s Serilingampally zone officials, including Executive Engineer Indira and Deputy Engineer Sridevi. Vinay said it’s been over two months since residents raised complaints, yet no action has been taken.

He criticised GHMC’s claims of filling 7,000 potholes across the city, saying many key roads in Serilingampally remain broken, and internal colony roads are completely ignored.

“At this pace, it’ll take years to fix everything,” he said, warning that bad roads are not just damaging vehicles but also affecting public health.

“This is about safety and dignity,” he added.

The protest, shared widely on social media under the hashtag #PotholeAsana, received growing support from frustrated citizens.

Following the viral attention, GHMC officials finally acted and fixed the issue.