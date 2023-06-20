Telangana: Boy tries to escape street dog attack, gets crushed by tractor

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that took place on Tuesday, a class 6 boy died after he tried to escape an attack by street dogs but got crushed under a tractor.

The incident took place in Kamalapur mandal in Karimnagar district amid Telangana Education Day celebrations taking place across the state.

Ten-year-old Inugala Dhanush was walking with his fellow students in a rally organized as part of Education Day celebrations when a dog suddenly emerged from the roadside and tried to attack the boy.

Also Read Telangana: Dog bites Warangal cop attempting to save elderly woman

While he tried to run away from the dog, he came under the wheel of a tractor that was passing on the nearby road, leading to his instant death.

Following the incident, MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy visited the boy’s kin and assured them that the state government would support them.

Opposition holds the state government responsible for the incident

After the news of the tragic incident circulated on social media, Telangana BJP chief, Bandi Sanjay Kumar held the Telangana government responsible for his death.

తెలంగాణ ఆవిర్భావ దశాబ్ది ఉత్సవాల్లో కమలాపూర్ మండలం మర్పెల్లిగూడెంలో 6వ తరగతి విద్యార్థి ఇనుగాల ధనుష్ దుర్మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతికరం. బాధిత కుటుంబానికి ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం, సానుభూతి వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నాను. స్కూల్ లో చదువుకుంటున్న విద్యార్ధిని దశాబ్ది ఉత్సవాలకు తీసుకొచ్చిన ప్రభుత్వమే ఈ మృతికి… pic.twitter.com/senPqluzhy — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 20, 2023

“Is the BRS Sarkar organizing the decade celebrations to make people happy? It is outrageous that this government is forcing students to participate in these festivals,” stated Bandi while he shared a video of the deceased on his Twitter account.

Condoling the boy’s demise, Sanjay demanded that the government should compensate his family for the loss immediately.