Telangana: Breach in Nizamsagar canal floods Armoor town

Hyderabad: Armoor town faced a challenging situation on Monday as a breach occurred in the Nizamsagar canal, causing floodwaters to inundate several residential areas. The breach prompted officials to halt the release of water from the canal to prevent further flooding.

Residents were caught off guard when the canal water drained itself into their neighborhoods around 3 am on Monday. The unexpected breach sparked panic among locals, who hastily evacuated their homes.

As a precautionary measure, power supply to the affected residential areas was discontinued after some electrical poles fell down.

The incident triggered criticism directed at irrigation officials, with residents alleging negligence in maintaining and reinforcing the canal embankment.

Additionally, officials were accused of releasing water into the canal without adequately clearing debris, increasing the risk of embankment breaches.

The water released into the canal was originally intended for drinking purposes. However, the breach in the embankment resulted in the drainage of the entire water reserve, depriving local residents of access to drinking water.

Efforts to address the breach and mitigate its impacts are underway, with authorities striving to restore normalcy and ensure the safety and well-being of affected residents.