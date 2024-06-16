Telangana: BRS alleges major scam in TGSRTC digital ticket tendering

Hyderabad: BRS leader Manne Krishank outlined a series of allegations against the Congress government, claiming significant corruption and lack of transparency in digital ticket tenders.

At a press meet at Telangana Bhavan, on Saturday, June 15, Krishank highlighted a major scam involving a tender process within the TGSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation).

He stated that a substantial project tender related to ITIMS (Intelligent Ticket Issue Machines) was kept confidential and conducted internally, raising questions about why such a significant project is not listed on the RTC website. Krishank accused Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister of Transport, of “maintaining secrecy” regarding the TSRTC department tenders.

“Why were the tenders issued by the previous government in February 2023 abruptly cancelled?” asked Krishank.

He further questioned the move on January 11, 2024, when online tenders on the RTC website were suddenly switched to offline mode.

“Details about the number of tenders submitted and the quotes received are being kept secret. What is the reason behind hurriedly introducing 14 amendments within a month?” he demanded.

💸6 Months 6 Scams of Congress



CM @revanth_anumula

Minister @PonnamLoksabha ,



It has become a Habit for your Congress Government to do Corruption and if anyone questions it, you are threatening with Police Cases.

This time instead, we will file a Case in Hon'ble Court if your… pic.twitter.com/G00GEfolQ5 — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) June 15, 2024

On Chalo Mobility

Krishank also raised concerns about the contract for 13,200 ticket machines awarded to Chalo Mobility.

He explained that if 30 lakh tickets are issued daily across the state, the commission from each ticket directly benefits this company.

According to RTC calculations, if 5.2 million tickets are sold daily over five years, the commission amounts to crores of rupees. “Why was such a large project kept secret?” he asked.

He urged Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar to respond to these allegations and provide documentation.

“How was the contract given to Chalo Mobility? How many companies participated in the tender, and what are their details? Why were online tenders removed in favor of offline tenders? Were the amendments brought in to benefit certain individuals or the company itself?” Krishank demanded answers.

“Why did Ponnam Prabhakar keep this project confidential? The Congress government has transformed into a regime of cases and threats, diverting attention with phone tapping and Kaleshwaram issues whenever questioned about corruption,” he stated.

He called on chief minister A Revanth Reddy to address these allegations and respond to the corruption charges in the transport department.

“The people deserve transparency and accountability,” Krishank asserted. He said, “People wanted six guarantees but got six scams including Liquor, Rice, Flyash, RTC tenders. If we question them they file cases. Is this Congress government or Cases government?”