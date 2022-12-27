Telangana: BRS-backed candidates win majority in CESS polls

Telangana: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) swept the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) elections held in Telangana’s Rajanna-Sircilla district by winning 13 of 15 director posts.

The candidates supported by the BRS swept the polls when they won all 15 director posts in one of the oldest cooperative societies in the country defeating BJP.

While polling was held for 15 director posts on December 24, counting was taken up on Monday.

The BRS-supported winners include Diddi Ramadevi (Sircilla Town-1) Darnam Laxminarayana (Sircilla Town-2); Namala Uma (Vemulawada Town-1); Regulapati Haricharan (Vemulawada Town-2), Akula Gangaram (Rudrangi); Kottapalli Sudhakar (Boinpelli), Madula Mallesham (Veernapelli); Krishnahari (Yellareddypet); Chikkala Ramarao (Thangallapalli); Devarakonda Tirupati (Konaraopet); P. Srinivas Rao (Chandhurthy); Gourineni Narayana (Gambheeraopet); Sandhupatla Anjireddy (Mustabad) and Mallugari Ravinder Reddy (Illanthakunta).

KTR, on winning, thanked the people in Sircilla for choosing BRS and once again remarked that CESS’s defeat proved that BJP holds no power in Telangana.

The minister following the win, tweeted “I wholeheartedly thank voters of my district Rajanna-Sircilla for giving the BRS absolute and brilliant victory in the CESS elections held in 13 manuals and two municipalities. Grateful for reposing trust in the leadership of KCR garu yet again.”

While the polls are generally non-political, the BJP, BRS, and Congress took an active role by supporting candidates this time around, keeping in view the upcoming state Assembly polls in 2023.

Mild tensions erupted at Telangana while counting the votes in Vemulawada when BJP and BRS leaders raised slogans against each other. However, the situation was soon brought under control by the police.