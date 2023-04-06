Telangana: BRS, BJP take jibes at each other via animations on Twitter

Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kept up their political drama online by taking swipes at each other on Twitter via creative posters. The BJP first put up a creative alleging corruption in the state, which was followed by the BRS calling it the “Bhrashtachari Jumla Party”.

The BJP shared an animated video on its official Twitter page alleging that the ‘Central government funds’ and ‘GST’ was being funnelled into a ‘khazhana’ by a figure that appears to be KCR. The video was captioned “Embroiled in Corruption, immersed in Scams, Ruining Telangana, as much as he can! #CorruptKCR”

Embroiled in Corruption, immersed in Scams,



Ruining Telangana, as much as he can! #CorruptKCR pic.twitter.com/GvxrFSUpHU — BJP (@BJP4India) April 5, 2023

The BRS in its reply to BJP’s animated video accusing KCR of corruption dubbed the latter as “Brashtachari Jumla Party”. A series of cartoon images that alleged the involvement of prime minister Narendra Modi with Adani was posted with the caption of ‘look who’s talking’.

On Wednesday, BJP shared an animated video on its official twitter page showing an animated caricature, appearing to be the Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, carrying funds in a suitcase labelled as “Central government funds”.

The animated figure was seen depositing the money into the boxes, which read “Rythu Bandhu, Aasara Pension, Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi and Chota Mota Scheme” while being surrounded by camera flashes.

Look who's talking!



The most corrupt party in the world – Brashtachari Jumla Party.



1/5 https://t.co/D9TwQ3RNEI pic.twitter.com/XkUevxVL2i — BRS Party (@BRSparty) April 6, 2023

The boxes were seen funnelled into a “Khazana” room where another animated caricature of a woman who appears to be the BRS leader K Kavitha was present. The animated figure was then seen hiding the suitcase with the money under the bed and was also animated to sit on top of the suitcase after covering it with a cloth.

Another scene in the video shows the caricature of CM KCR climbing stacks of coins and ‘dreaming’ of the “PM Chair” and holding up a sign that says “National party launched”; a jibe at KCR rechristening the TRS to the BRS recently.

As other figures were cheering on this, a woman’s animation was seen getting arrested, clearly indicating the Delhi liquor policy scam and Kavitha’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The BRS replied to this jibe at the CM KCR in the form of an animated video in a thread of 5 cartoon images. The first image depicted Indian businessman Gautam Adani fishing out cargo ships, aeroplanes and train engines using PM Modi as the fishing pole. The image was titled “Exclusive policies tailor-made for Adani”.

The second image was captioned “Your party and supreme leader’s tales of corruption has crossed shores! BJP is giving new meaning to G2G deal. It is no longer called ‘Government to Government deal’, it is Gautam Adani to Gotabaya Rajapaksa deal.”

Dubbing the power contracts awarded by Sri Lanka to the Adani group as “Brokered by: Vish Guru ModiG”.

The third image has a cartoon caricature of Adani devouring coal while another cartoon caricature of PM Modi was seen saying “States should buy ADANI COAL”. In the caption, the BRS alleged, “The supreme leader forced states to import Adani coal at a higher price when enough coal was available at a cheaper price on our Indian soil. Electricity prices skyrocketed. Adani won, people lost,”