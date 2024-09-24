Telangana: BRS, Congress cadres clash over arrest of youth in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Tensions erupted outside the Marpally Police Station in Vikarabad district after allegations surfaced that police had assaulted two young men from the nearby Patloor village in connection with a murder case.

According to reports, one of the youths managed to escape from the police station after suffering injuries from the alleged beating, which he later communicated to local residents.

BRS, Congress activists clash

The situation escalated when villagers accused the police of targeting the youths because they were affiliated with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party. BRS former MLA and district party president Methuku Anand visited the police station to address the issue.

During Anand’s visit, Congress supporters began chanting slogans against Assembly Speaker and Vikarabad Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar, leading to a clash between the two parties’ activists outside the police station.

Both BRS and Congress supporters engaged in a loud demonstration, with each side accusing the other of instigating the unrest.

Police intervene

The atmosphere outside the police station became increasingly charged as the clash continued, with both parties trading slogans and accusations.

Police intervened by escorting Methuku Anand out of the station, but tensions remained high as the two factions continued their protest.