Telangana: BRS has no intention of toppling Congress govt, says Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday, January 17, stated in a press conference that his party has “no intention” of toppling the Congress government in Telangana.

However, he warned the state government that people would bring down the government if the Congress party failed to implement its guarantees within 100 days.

He criticized BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comments that the Congress government is going to be toppled by the pink party.

Kumar said that it was “not proper” for Sanjay Kumar to make such comments against BRS and warned him to “mind his language.”

Vinod Kumar also mentioned that BRS is a strong opposition with 39 MLAs and majority members in the council and will fight on public issues.

“The Congress party promised several things to the people, including a Rs 500 bonus to farmers from Yasangi season, Rs 15,000 under Rythu Bharosa, Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, one tola gold along with Rs 1 lakh under Kalyanalaxmi, waiving 200 units of power bills, and providing Rs 2,500 under Maha Lakshmi scheme. BRS would wage agitation if the government failed to implement its promises,” he said.