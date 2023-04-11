Telangana: BRS’ Kavitha suffers avulsion fracture

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvaluntla on Tuesday said that she suffered an avulsion fracture after she slipped and fell at her home.
“Due to Avulsion fracture, I have been advised bed rest for 3 weeks. My @OfficeOfKavitha shall be available for any assistance or communication,” she tweeted.
An avulsion fracture occurs when the ligament near the bones fractures, causing a tiny part of the bone to be detached. Avulsion fractures are particularly common in athletes that quickly alter direction, leap, and jump.
Several BRS leaders and cadre wished her a speedy recovery.