Telangana: BRS’ Kavitha suffers avulsion fracture

Published: 11th April 2023 8:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvaluntla on Tuesday said that she suffered an avulsion fracture after she slipped and fell at her home.

“Due to Avulsion fracture, I have been advised bed rest for 3 weeks. My @OfficeOfKavitha shall be available for any assistance or communication,” she tweeted.

An avulsion fracture occurs when the ligament near the bones fractures, causing a tiny part of the bone to be detached. Avulsion fractures are particularly common in athletes that quickly alter direction, leap, and jump.

Several BRS leaders and cadre wished her a speedy recovery.

