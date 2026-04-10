Telangana: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar demands rollback of GO 17

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dr. RS Praveen Kumar on Friday, April 10, targeted GO 17 issued by the Telangana government, alleging that the policy is harming small and medium contractors and undermining social justice.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Praveen Kumar said that GO 17, which introduces national competitive bidding in government procurement, has opened the door for large, nationwide companies to participate in tenders for supplying items such as school bags, shoes, belts, and notebooks to schools and gurukuls.

Policy concerns

The former IPS officer argued that the stringent eligibility criteria — including solvency requirements ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 25 crore — are effectively excluding local small-scale contractors.

He also questioned conditions like mandatory watermarks on notebooks, calling them unnecessary.

The BRS leader accused the Congress government of failing to implement its pre-election promises on reservations in procurement contracts, which included 42 percent for Backwards Classes (BCs), 18 percent for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 12 percent for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

“Not only have these assurances not been fulfilled, but policies like GO 17 are worsening the situation,” he said.

Allegations and comparison

Praveen Kumar further alleged that the policy has led to irregularities worth Rs 2,000 crore and claimed that it favours large contractors for commissions. He also questioned why BC, SC, ST, and minority corporations were not being given opportunities in the tender process.

Referring to other states, he said Karnataka has implemented reservations for SCs in procurement policies, while Andhra Pradesh prioritises local industries. He asked why similar measures were not being adopted in Telangana.

Demand for action

He also stated that despite reported observations by the Telangana High Court suggesting changes to GO 17, the state government has not taken corrective steps.

Praveen Kumar demanded that chief minister A Revanth Reddy revoke GO 17 and issue an apology on April 14, marking Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

He added that he would write to the chief minister protesting what he described as the neglect of social justice in procurement policies.

BRS leader Abrar Hussain Azad was also present at the press meet.