Telangana: BRS’ Mahender Reddy, Sunitha meet Revanth, likely to join Congress

The development comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections happening across the country.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th February 2024 9:58 pm IST

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Patnam Mahender Reddy and Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Sunitha Mahender Reddy (also, wife of the former minister) met Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, February 8.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Reports suggest that the couple will soon join the Congress.

Mahender served as the minister of Mines & Geology, Information & Public Relations, and transport minister in former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s cabinet from August 24, 2023, to December 3, 2023.

MS Education Academy

He was also the state transport minister from June 2, 2014, to September 8, 2018, in KCR’s first cabinet after TRS (now BRS) came to power.

He is currently a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

The development comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections happening across the country.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th February 2024 9:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button