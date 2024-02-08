Telangana: BRS’ Mahender Reddy, Sunitha meet Revanth, likely to join Congress

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Patnam Mahender Reddy and Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Sunitha Mahender Reddy (also, wife of the former minister) met Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, February 8.

Reports suggest that the couple will soon join the Congress.

Mahender served as the minister of Mines & Geology, Information & Public Relations, and transport minister in former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s cabinet from August 24, 2023, to December 3, 2023.

He was also the state transport minister from June 2, 2014, to September 8, 2018, in KCR’s first cabinet after TRS (now BRS) came to power.

He is currently a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

The development comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections happening across the country.