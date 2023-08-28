Telangana: BRS may suspend Hanumanth Rao for remarks against Harish

Hyderabad: The top brass of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is considering the suspension of Myanampally Hanumanth Rao from the party due to his alleged public statements against Minister Harish Rao and the party’s leadership.

Rao, the incumbent MLA from Malkajgiri, made comments and requested the TRS party to nominate his son, Rohith Rao, for the Medak assembly constituency. He expressed his intent to contest from the Malkajgiri constituency for a second term.

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is expected to officially announce the new candidate’s name, along with four other candidates for Nampally, Goshamahal, Janagaon, and Narsapur assembly constituencies.

Sources within the BRS have revealed that at least four individuals are vying for the party’s ticket, including Mothe Sobhan, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Shobhan Reddy, and Shambipur Raju. The party is leaning toward nominating Raju, who currently holds the position of MLC.

Hanumantha Rao had initially accused Harish Rao of accumulating substantial wealth illegally. However, he later reversed his stance, clarifying that his allegations were not directed at the party but specifically at Harish Rao, who he claimed was obstructing his political path.

In the midst of these developments, leaders from the TPCC are reportedly in touch with Hanumantha Rao and are contemplating offering him a ticket to contest from Malkajgiri, while his son, Rohith Rao, might receive a ticket for Medak. The MLA is maintaining communication with the party’s top leadership.